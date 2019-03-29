Earl Temkin A.K.A. "Orky the Clown"

MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Earl Temkin A.K.A. "Orky the Clown", age 81, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, at his home in Michigan City, IN.

He was born on April 21, 1937 in Milwaukee, WI to Samuel and Sarah (Levine) Temkin who preceded him in death. On July 30, 1961 in Milwaukee, WI he was married to Lonna Sweed who survives in Michigan City.

Earl is survived by his children: Sari Ellen Stiles and Roselynn (Michael) Temkin-Dopkins; grandchild: Joleen Stiles and sister: Pearl (Jack) Nankin.

Earl was a member of Sinai Temple and a past board member. He served as President of Marshall Cottler Lodge B'nai B'rith. He was a member of Three Oaks Bicycle Club for over 35 years. Earl was a past president of Michiana Clowns and World Clown Association from 2004 to 2005 and clown of the year in 2011 for WCA; past president of Porter County Council on Health and Social Services and a registered member of The Girl Scouts of America where he enjoyed going on camping and field trips. At school programs, he was many times the only father attending. Earl was retired from the Valparaiso Social Security Office, where he received several awards, serving the last 23 years as manager.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Sinai Temple 2800 Franklin St. Michigan City, IN with Rabbi Reni Dickman officiating.

Burial will follow at Sinai Temple Cemetery in Michigan City, IN.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Earl may be given to The Anti-Defamation League www.adl.org or The Girl Scouts of America www.girlscouts.org.

