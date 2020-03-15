Earline Harris (nee Julkes)
CROWN POINT, IN/FORMERLY OF EAST CHICAGO - Earline Harris (ee Julkes"AGE1 85CITY(STATk of Crown Point formerly of East ChicagoPASEDAWAY: Monday, March 9, 2020 at Franciscan Health in Crown Point.SURVIVORS: 2 sons, John Harris, Jr and Michael (Kim) Harris, Sr.;1 daughter, Michelle Harris Landrum; 17 grandchildren;40 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Minnie Thompson and Cynthia Walker; 2 brothers, Arthur Julkes and Leon (Daisy) Julkes and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.Preceded in death by husband, John Harris, Sr.FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD: Monday, March 16, 2020 11am at St. Mark AMEZion Church 4200 Alder StEast ChicagoOFFICIATING: Rev. George W.C. Walker, Jr.VISITATION WILL BE HELD: Monday, March 16, 2020 St. Mark AME Zion, Church from10 to 11am prior to the funeral service.Private cremation will be held at the family's convenience. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Harris family during their time of loss.