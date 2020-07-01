Ed "Little Super" Drzewiecki

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Ed "Little Super" Drzewiecki, age 71 of Schererville, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. Formerly of Chicago's South Side, Ed is survived by his wife, Monica (nee Karwatka, Hayes) of Schererville; sons: Eric Hayes and Jim Drzewiecki (Meghan); grandchildren: Brandon and Michelle Hayes and Sophie and Sarah Drzewiecki; extended grandchildren: Nadine and Luz Batista. He is preceded in death by his parents Edmund and Lottie (nee Kubiak) and brother Bob "Big Super".

Ed was an active member of Saint Michael's Church in Schererville, an avid sports enthusiast, and a man who was always dedicated to family. He enjoyed sharing experiences with his loved ones. Friday night dates nights with Monica was a tradition. He regularly competed in a NASCAR pool with Eric. He would travel long distances just to watch Jim play and coach soccer. As his sons and grandchildren lived far away, he was blessed to be an "adopted grandfather" to Nadine and Luz, who would regularly come by and spend time with him.

He could entertain his friends and family with his sense of humor and able story telling. He loved fishing, cruise ships, and most of all, the Chicago White Sox. He was always determined to make sure the swimming pool was as clear and blue as possible just so others could enjoy it.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN, from 2:00PM – 8:00PM. Family requests that those attending wear face masks and social distance. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 12:30 PM at St. Michael Church, 1 Wilhelm Street, Schererville, IN. Prayers start at the funeral home at 12:00 PM with burial directly after at St. Michael Cemetery.

