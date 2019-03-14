Eddie J. Upshaw

HAMMOND, IN - Eddie J. Upshaw, age 89, of Hammond, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at William J. Riley Memorial Residence in Munster.

Survivors: wife, Sallie; one granddaughter, Alexandria (Devon) Howard; three great grandchildren; sister, Clara (William) Walker; daughter-in-law, Melva Upshaw and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 3902 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago, Rev. Justin Kidd, officiating. Interment Concordia Cemetery, Hammond . Visitation will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Upshaw family during their time of loss.