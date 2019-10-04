Eddie L. Banks

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Eddie L. Banks, age 85, of East Chicago, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago.

She is survived by an aunt, several cousins, godsister, the Taylor, Davis and Banks families and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Banks; parents, Hezekiah and Isthamus Davis.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 3939 Drummond Street, East Chicago, Rev. Dr. Charles Thompson, officiating. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Zion Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Banks, Taylor and Davis families during their time of loss.