Eddis Odell Clark, Sr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Eddis Odell Clark, Sr., age 87, of East Chicago, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at Methodist Hospital Southlake Campus in Merrillville.

Survivors: eight children, Bernice Clark, Michele Clark, Eddis (Sharon) Clark, Jr., Michael (Normi) Clark, Lorenzo Clark, Victoria Clark, Kenneth (Wanda) Clark and Vincent Clark; ten grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by wife, Lelia Mae Clark and grandson, Rahidi Davis.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 4911 McCook Avenue, East Chicago. Rev. Douglas Sloss, Pastor; Rev. Otis Carroll, officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Clark family during their time of loss.