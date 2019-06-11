Edgar Hansen

PORTAGE, IN - Edgar Hansen, 94 of Portage, IN, formerly of Mt. Prospect, IL. US Navy Veteran WWII. Retired purchasing agent for FJW Industries and longtime member and usher at All Saints Cathedral Parish National Catholic Church. Beloved husband of the late Jean for 67 years; loving father of Pam Smith; dear grandfather of Scott (Erin), Cyndi Nimnicht and Jennifer (Rob) Brown; great-grandfather of Elliot, Abigail, Lyla and Violet; fond brother of Arlynn (late Gene) Bristow and brother in law of Joyce (late Chuck) Ferraro.

Visitation Wednesday, June 12, 2019 3:00-8:00p.m. at MATZ FUNERAL HOME 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt.Prospect, IL. Funeral Thursday, 10:00a.m. closing prayers at the funeral home and proceeding to All Saints Cathedral Parish National Catholic Church, 9201 W. Higgins Rd., Chicago for 11:00a.m. Mass. Interment All Saints Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Region, 600 Superior Ave., Munster,IN 46321 appreciated. Info: 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com