Edgar Lewis Casada

KEEPSAKE VILLAGE, COLUMBUS - Edgar Lewis Casada, age 96, died at Keepsake Village, Columbus, on September 9, following a brief illness. He was born in Pulaski, Kentucky, to Lewis Walter Casada and Laura Gertrude Vaught Casada on August 8, 1923. He graduated from Eubank High School in Eubank, Kentucky, in 1941 and served in the civilian Signal Corps and the United States Army Air Force during World War II. Graduating in 1950 from the University of Wisconsin, he was an electrical maintenance supervisor at Inland Steel Company in East Chicago, Indiana, until retiring in 1982.

Edgar was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Dorothy Louise Ekvall Casada, and his brothers Harold Walter Casada and James Hubert Casada. He is survived by daughter Louise Casada Hillery of Columbus and son Laurence Lewis Casada (Laura) of Larkspur, Colorado, as well as grandsons James Lewis Hillery (Valda) of Indianapolis, and Andrew Todd Hillery (Arine) of Bloomington, great-grandsons Kai Sean Hillery and Keean Matthew Hillery, and seven nieces and nephews.

Edgar, a longtime resident of Highland in northwest Indiana, was an avid motor coach traveler from 1965 through 2014. He was an officer and life member of Family Motor Coach Association, as well as a founder of the FMCA's Indiana chapter, the Hoosier Cruisers. He was also a member of Kappa Eta Kappa engineering fraternity, the Association of Iron and Steel Engineers, National Management Association, and First United Methodist Church of Griffith, Indiana.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m.(CST) Saturday at Lakeview Memorial Park in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.Local arrangements were made by Seefeld Funeral & Cremation Services.

Arrangements in Columbus, Indiana were made by Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home.

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with Edgar's family at barkesweaverglick.com.