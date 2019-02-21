Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Caroline Camp.

Edith Caroline Camp

LEBANON, MO - Edith Camp was called to her eternal rest with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 20, 2019. She was born May 27, 1926, in Youngstown, OH to Joseph and Bertha Schmitt. Edith met her husband, Nolan, through Walther League. They were married at Concordia Lutheran Church in Hammond on October 4, 1947.

She is survived by her children: Roland (Kathryn) Camp of Munster; Susette Dorsey (Bob Giovannoni) of Lake Havasu City, AZ; Diane Zurawski of Griffith; Linda Camp of Hammond; and Robert Camp of Lebanon, MO; grandchildren Caroline (Peter) Ill, John Camp, Sasha Camp, Matthew and Michael Zurawski; and brother Howard (Alma) Schmitt of Hope Valley, RI. Edith was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Joseph Schmitt, and sisters Catherine Lutz, Betty Bebler, and Nancy Struhs.

She was employed by Illinois Bell from 1945 to 1954. She was a loving mother and homemaker. As a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hammond, Edith was active in Ladies Aid. When Nolan retired in 1983 they moved to Lebanon, MO, where she was active in several organizations at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lebanon, Rev. David Oberdieck officiating, followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church, Lebanon, or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Munster, would be appreciated.