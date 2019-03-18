Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Carpenter.

Edith Carpenter

Edith Carpenter, age 95, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Crown Point. She was born on February 6, 1924 to the late Fred and Inis (nee Albright) Parrish in Obion, Tennessee. On January 10, 1946 she married the love of her life the late Frederick B. Carpenter in Union City, Tennessee. She was a longtime member and retired from Hobart United Methodist Church as a faithful custodian in Hobart. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend.

Edith is survived by her loving daughter Liz (Dave) Veit; son, Roger Sr. (Judy) Carpenter; three grandchildren and six great grandchildren and other loving family members and friends. Edith was preceded in death by her loving husband Fred B. Carpenter; son Sgt. Fred Warren Carpenter Jr.; her parents and two brothers, James and Calvin Parrish.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations to your in Edith's memory would be appreciated.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Hobart. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 1:00-7:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. (219) 942-2109 or

