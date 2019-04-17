Edith Ferguson Corten (nee Strom)

SCHERERVILLE/HIGHLAND/HEGEWISCH - Edith Ferguson Corten, age 93, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019. She is survived by her children, Nancy (Tom) Mellon and Len (DeLisa) Ferguson; step daughter, Robin (Dean) Miller; step son in law, Peter Bruckman; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; six step grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Leonard C. Ferguson and loving husband of 25 years, James A. Corten; daughter, Lynn Ellen Ferguson and step daughter, Patricia Bruckman.

Ede was an active member of her church where she served as a deacon. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN) with Rev. Tyler Orem officiating. Interment to be held privately by the family. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Highland 8727 Delaware Street Highland, IN 46322.

