Edith Lee Kaenrath (nee Cummings)

SPRING HILL, FL - Edith Lee Kaenrath (nee Cummings) age 69 of Spring Hill, FL, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be held at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME (2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368) on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M.

