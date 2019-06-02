Edmund P. Murphy III

LANSING, IL - Edmund P. Murphy III, 67, of Lansing, IL passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Leslie Murphy; brother, Dan (Dolly) Murphy; sisters: Kathy (Bob) Hansen and Marianne (John) Moscato; mother-in-law, Betty L. Crisp; brothers-in-law: Fred Crisp and Cecil (Carolyn) Sullivan and many nieces and nephews. Edmund was preceded in death by his parents Edmund Murphy Jr. and Edith Murphy.

Ed truly was a Renaissance man. He was a craftsman in his field of home remodeling, a talented painter in oils, photographer, an accomplished amateur ornithologist and an avid gardener. Ed would always meet people and customers that he soon built lifetime friendships with.

He would say if you love what you do you never work a day in your life. He will be dearly missed.

A private family memorial has been planned. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Calumet Area, LARC or Anti Cruelty Center in Ed's name would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net