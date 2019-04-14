Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna J. Smith.

Edna J. Smith

CROWN POINT, IN - Edna J. Smith, age 97 of Crown Point, passed away April 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, George E. "Jack" Smith of Arkansas and Lee M. Horner of Indiana. Edna is survived by five children: Joyce Horner, Carole Horner, Lee (Judy) Horner, John Horner, and Christine (Gus) Cokusis; grandchildren: Lisa (Jack) Whitehead, Paul (Abigail) Horner which reside in Indiana, and other grandchildren living out of state. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . www.burnsfuneral.com