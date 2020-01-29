Edna Jane Miller

Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Rangeline Presbyterian Church
LOWELL, IN - Edna Jane Miller 88, of Lowell, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. She is survived by her children, Tim (Melissa), Tammy Magiera, Tom (Regina), Teresa (Steve) Prazma, Terry (Anne); 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; Edna Jane was a retired Teacher with Tri Creek School Corp., having taught at Shelby, Oak Hill and Three Creeks, graduating from Indiana University. She was a longtime active member of Rangeline Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of Lake County 4-H Committee, Shelby Homemakers Club, Buckley Homestead Volunteer and 35yr. member of Indian Trail Grange.

Cremation will precede Memorial Services, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at her Church or the Indian Trail Grange. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to her church.

Arrangements through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on Jan. 29, 2020
