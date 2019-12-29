Edna O. Kucsera (nee Reato)

HAMMOND, IN - Edna O. Kucsera (nee Reato), age 89, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Loving mother of Michele Rosario. Beloved sister of Mary (Randy) Darrow. Proud grandmother of Michael Rosario and Marcus Rosario. Fond aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Robert""Bob" J. Kucsera, her children Michael Kucsera and Mary Ann Kucsera, her parents Bortolo and Maria Reato, and her sister Norma (late Eddie) Kasiak.

Edna graduated from Roosevelt High School in East Chicago. She met Bob, the love of her life while roller skating at the Palace Roller Rink in Hammond. Edna was a longtime member of the St. John Bosco Catholic Church. Her family was her life. Edna was loved by many and will be missed by more.

Friends are invited to celebrate Edna's life on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a 7:00 PM Service at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN with Rev. Stanley Dominik officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area. For further information regarding services, please contact LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219/845-3600 or visit our web site at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.