Edna Ulaszek (nee Rolewski)

BURNHAM, IL - Edna Ulaszek (nee Rolewski), age 92, of Burnham, IL formerly of South Chicago-The Bush, passed away on April 20, 2019.

She is survived by her loving son: Mark Rolewski; brothers: Daniel (Patricia) Rolewski Sr. and Ken (Anna Marie) Proshka; special goddaughters: Karen (Bert) Yothment and Cynthia (Joe) Rukavina; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband: Harry; parents: Joseph Rolewski and Sophie Rolewski-Proshka; siblings: Henry Rolewski and Henrietta (Jack) Van Dam; life-long friend: Lorraine Fronczak; and good friend and neighbor: Adi Hynek.

Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday April 24, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A service will be held on Thursday April 25, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at the funeral home. Edna will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.