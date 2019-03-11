Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eduardo Ornelas Castillo.

Eduardo Ornelas Castillo

GARY, IN - Eduardo Ornelas Castillo, 70, of Gary, Indiana passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Ornelas; son, Eduardo Ornelas Jr.; daughters: Esperanza (Rob) Ornelas, Mariam Ornelas and Teresa (Carlos) Colon; brothers: Andres and Ernesto; sisters: Susana, Esperanza (Mike) and Rosario; many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Eduardo is preceded in death by his parents; Andres and Juanita; his daughter, Christina; granddaughter, Anna; and brothers: Henry and Steve. He was loved and will be missed by many.

His visitation will take place on Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATORY, 370 N. County Line Road, Hobart, IN 46342. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2447 Putnam St., Lake Station, IN on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Roque Meraz officiating. Interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. For further information please call 219-940-3791 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com