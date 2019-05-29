Eduardo Venegas

Service Information
Oleska-Pastrick Funeral Home Inc
3934 Elm St
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-398-0938
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oleska-Pastrick Funeral Home Inc
3934 Elm St
East Chicago, IN 46312
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Obituary
Eduardo Venegas

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Eduardo Venegas, age 82, longtime resident of East Chicago, IN, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Survived by loving wife of 57 years, Genoveva (nee Rodriguez); loving daughters: Juana Venegas, Leonor Cheek and Cecilia (Paul) Nuncio; son-in-law, David Cheek, Sr.; loving grandchildren: Pilar Garcia, David Cheek, Jr., Elena Cheek and Lilly Nuncio; one brother, Justino Sanchez and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and loving relatives. Preceded in passing by his grandsons: Miguel and Carlos Cheek.

Funeral Mass will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, East Chicago, IN, with Rev. Carlos Martinez, A.I.C., officiating. Private cremation service will follow. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, May 30, from 4:00-8:00 PM at OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm St., East Chicago, IN. And also at the church on Friday from 10:30 AM until time of Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to OLG Church.

Mr. Venegas was a longtime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and a retired employee of Inland Steel Co. with 35 years of service. His integrity and kindness live on in the memories of all who knew him.
Published in The Times on May 29, 2019
