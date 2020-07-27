Edward "Eddie" A. Pishkur

VALPARAISO, IN -

Edward "Eddie" A. Pishkur, age 88 of Valparaiso; formerly of Merrillville, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Jeffrey; parents, Frank and Justina; sister, Francie; last surviving brother to Joe, John, Frank, Matt, Tony, Louie, and Jim.

Eddie is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Lou Pishkur; children: Jennifer (Matthew) Gariup, John (Laura) Pishkur, Jody (Elizabeth) Pishkur; grandchildren: Michael and Andrew Gariup, Carson, Chloe, Olivia, Charlie and Clare Pishkur; sisters, Mary (late Nick) Geras, Liz (Bernie) Beckham; sisters-in-law; Delores (Joe) Shane and Carol Smith; goddaughter, Cheryl Geras and many loving nieces and nephews.

Eddie was a graduate of Tolleston High School, class of 1951, a neighborhood he spoke highly of his whole life. He served in the Armed Forces during the Korean War. Eddie retired from the Merrillville Post Office with 38 years of service. He was a member of the Gary Sportsman's Club. He participated in bowling and golf leagues for 45 years, he especially enjoyed the comradery with his friends. He was an avid Polka dancer and was a regular at Club 505 in Hegewisch back in the day. Eddie continued his love of Polka music and dancing at every Dingus Day event. He never missed a Cubs game and was lucky to see them win a World Series. He enjoyed coaching his sons in Little League and enjoyed watching them play sports during high school. It gave him great joy to continue watching his grandsons play golf and hockey.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point (south of St. Rd. 231 on St. Rd. 55) on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W. Burrell Dr. Crown Point. At rest Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Opportunity Enterprises, Valparaiso.

Please remember, due to recently enacted state measures, masks MUST be worn while attending his visitation and services. Please bring your own.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.