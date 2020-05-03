Edward Allen Hughes
Edward Allen Hughes FISHERS, IN - Edward Allen Hughes, age 80, passed from this life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He lived in Fishers, Indiana at the time of his passing. Ed or "Eddie" was born on in Morrisonville, Illinois to the late Charles and Cora Hughes. He was a graduate of Hobart High School and then served as a medic in the United States Army. After his release, he married Gayle A. Barnett in March 1971. He worked for Inland Steel as a technician until his retirement in 1993. Ed was a longtime resident of Northwest Indiana. He enjoyed building things and even built the house that his family grew up in. He is survived by his ex-wife and companion, Gayle (Barnett) Hughes; his daughter, Karen (Keith) Hughes Kleinmaier of Fishers, Indiana; grandchildren: Owen, Cooper, Maisey, and Jackson Kleinmaier; son, Brian (Heather) Hughes of Glenview, Illinois; grandchildren Madesyn, Riley and Dylan Hughes. In addition to his parents, Ed is preceded in death by his brother William "Bill" C. Hughes. Private services will be held followed by burial at Calumet Park Cemetery. To order flowers or send online condolences, please visit www.mycalumetpark.com


Published in The Times on May 3, 2020.
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow during this difficult time. We love you all and are praying for you all.
Chloe Havard
Family
