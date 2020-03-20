Edward Allen Stark (1928 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Allen Stark.
Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-769-0044
Obituary
Send Flowers

Edward Allen Stark

LUTSEN, MN - Edward Allen Stark age 91 of Lutsen, MN, formerly of Valparaiso, passed away March 13, 2020. He worked at Dixie Dairy in Gary for 50 years, was a member of Serra Club of NW Indiana and past member of Merrillville Kiwanis Breakfast Club.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Elizabeth Stark; brothers John and Robert Stark. He is survived by his wife of 71 years Corinne Stark; son Michael (Deanna) Stark; daughter Susan (Todd) Ford; step-granddaughter Hannah Greathouse; sister Mary (Gerald) Fox; nieces Patricia Fitch and Kathryn Fox; nephew Fred Fox.

A memorial service with take place at a later date. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, IN entrusted with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Bishop's Burse, Diocese of Gary. www.burnsfuneral.com


logo
Published in The Times on Mar. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.