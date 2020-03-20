Edward Allen Stark

LUTSEN, MN - Edward Allen Stark age 91 of Lutsen, MN, formerly of Valparaiso, passed away March 13, 2020. He worked at Dixie Dairy in Gary for 50 years, was a member of Serra Club of NW Indiana and past member of Merrillville Kiwanis Breakfast Club.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Elizabeth Stark; brothers John and Robert Stark. He is survived by his wife of 71 years Corinne Stark; son Michael (Deanna) Stark; daughter Susan (Todd) Ford; step-granddaughter Hannah Greathouse; sister Mary (Gerald) Fox; nieces Patricia Fitch and Kathryn Fox; nephew Fred Fox.

A memorial service with take place at a later date. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, IN entrusted with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Bishop's Burse, Diocese of Gary. www.burnsfuneral.com