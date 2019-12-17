Edward Antonietti

The Honorable Edward Antonietti age 80 passed away in his home on December 13, 2019. "Steady Eddie" was born in 1939 in the Roseland neighborhood of Chicago. He married the love of his life, the former Barbara Jean Dollear, in 1964 after graduating from his beloved Marquette School of Law in 1963. Former president of the South Suburban Bar Association. Former counsel for the city of Calumet City. Associate Cook County judge until his retirement in 2009. Preceded in death by his mother, Mary, and father Bernard. Survived by his brother, Chuck, and sisters Judy and Monica. Survived by his bride, his children Mark (Erin) Antonietti, Brian (Linda) Antonietti, Michelle Antonietti, and Nicole (Scott) Kumskis and 15 grandchildren Dominic, Greta, Gino, Francesca, Alex, Isabella, Cece, Ben, Claire, Nick, Magnus, Vinny, Luciano, Sloane, Bear, many loved nieces and nephews, and friends from Long Beach to Fort Meyers. We would like to thank all of his wonderful friends, too many to mention, but you know who you are, and the caregivers who helped him through this time, especially Stephanie and the dedicated staff at Dunes Hospice.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 9235 So. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL with Rev. Terrance McCarthy officiating. Visitation hours will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. till 3:00 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church. Arrangement are being handled by the OTT/HAVERSTOCK FUNERAL HOME, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360.

Memorial donations can be made to Mount Carmel Chicago High School, 6410 S. Dante Ave., Chicago 60637 or Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383. Go Caravan!

