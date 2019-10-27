Edward "Snake" Bafia

ST. JOHN, IN - Edward "Snake" Bafia, age 82, late of St. John, IN, passed away on October 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rosemarie. Loving father of Edward Bafia II and Joseph (Debra) Bafia. Cherished grandfather of Paige, Justin and Ava. Survived by his brother Stanley (Kathy) Bafia. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Edward was a veteran of U.S. Army and retired supervisor from LTV Steel. He was an Auxillary member of VFW Post #717, Fraternal Order of Eagles #2529, Cedar Lake, IN and a graduate of Hammond Tech High School class of 1955.

Visitation Monday, October 28, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:30 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane (1/2 block west of U.S. 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th St.) St. John. Private interment at St. Michael the Archangel Polish National Church Cemetery, Hammond, IN, 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.