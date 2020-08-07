Edward C. Kennelly

CROWN POINT, IN - Edward C. Kennelly, age 86, of Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 63 years to Patricia (nee May). Loving father of Kathleen Kennelly (Jeff Brown), Elizabeth (Mike) Davis, Eileen (John) Corelli, Patricia (Dave) Mitchell, Edward (Kelly) Kennelly, and Colleen Kennelly. Loving brother of Sharon Galotta, grandfather of 12, great-grandfather of four, and "Uncle Ed" to several nieces and nephews.

Ed was born on May 21, 1934. He grew up in the Bridgeport neighborhood of Chicago in the All Saints Parish and went to St. Rita of Cascia High School graduating in 1952. Ed served in the US Army from 1957 to 1959, retired from the Chicago Sun-Times, and was a member of Teamsters Local #706.

Ed loved the Chicago White Sox, the Bulls, da Bears, but most of all his wife Pat and their six children. In his retirement, Ed loved to play golf and was a supporter of various veterans organizations. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Grace Kennelly, his brothers Robert and Patrick Kennelly, and granddaughter Hillary Kennelly.

Funeral services will be private with arrangements being made by GEISEN FUNERAL HOME in Crown Point, IN.

