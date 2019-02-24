Edward "Ed" Carman Spencer

GAINESVILLE, GA -

Edward "Ed" Carman Spencer, 53 years old, passed away in peace on February 1, 2019. His family lovingly remembers him as "Eddie".

Ed was born on October 14, 1965 in Valparaiso, IN. He graduated from Washington Twp. High School in 1983. During his work career his favorite job was as a heavy equipment operator with the family business. Ed started dating Margaret (Mathews) in high school in 1982 and they married in June 1989 in Myrtle Beach, SC.

His jovial spirit gave him ability to strike a conversation with anyone. One of his favorite memories was talking politics and sports with his father-in-law. Ed loved music, which varied from beginnings of rock and roll with Elvis to Bob Marley. Ed was the only person who could make Margaret laugh so hard her stomach would hurt with his comical sense of humor.

He was an animal person who treasured his many pets over the years. His love of travel and dislike of winter led Ed and Margaret to Caribbean. He was not a swimmer but surely loved the blue Caribbean water where they resided for ten years on St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Island for many sunny, warm days. After surviving hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 they decided to return to the states.

Ed's family meant the world to him and he will love them forever.

He is survived by the love of his life, Margaret, his parents, Robert and Arlene (Mandernach) Spencer, with sisters Jackie Ann (Rocco) Calipari and Bobbie (Joe) Baruffi. Also niece Shasta (Steve) Merrill and nephews Chad and Austin Daniel. Preceded in death by his dear grandparents, Edward and Leila Spencer (paternal) and Russell and Violet Mandernach (maternal).

There will be a future celebration for Ed planned on an Indiana summer day since he had planned to visit before his passing. Family, friends and others will be invited at a later time to reminisce, chat, and enjoy being together in memory of Ed.