Edward Charles Bremer

CRETE, IL - Edward Charles Bremer, age 86, of Crete, IL, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet Bremer, nee Hoeksema. Devoted father of Becki (James) Klebs, Michael (Barb) Bremer; step-father of Craig (Joy) Miller, Curt (Myra) Miller and Chad (Amy) Miller. Proud grandfather of Kristin Trzoski, Amanda (Jon) Mossman, Cassandra Klebs, Michael Bremer, Ryan (Ammy) Hoffman, Kevin, Kyle and Kara Randall; great-grandfather of Ava and Vivian Lukas, April and Hunter Mossman, and Makaela Wagner. Also survived by 13 step-grandchildren, 13 step great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces. Dear brother of Edith (Jack) Cole and LeeAnn Kimmel. Preceded in death by his parents Edward and Vera Bremer; sister Jean Dewes; granddaughter Saundra Bremer; step-grandson Tom Seaton; and former wife Margene Bremer.

Visitation Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN, with Rev. Jim Hollendoner officiating. Funeral service Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Zion United Church of Christ 14804 W. 113th Ave. Dyer, IN. Interment Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery – Dyer, IN. Memorial contributions may be given to Zion UCC Stained Glass Window Project.

Mr. Bremer was a United States Air Force Veteran. Ed owned a State Farm Agency for 42 years in Lansing, IL. He loved playing golf, traveling, watching the Cubs, and serving on committees at his beloved church and townhome assn. where he lived. He will be missed greatly by all. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com