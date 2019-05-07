Edward Charles Bremer (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Prayers to you and your family Becki"
    - Sandy Kurvers Pruim
  • "Mike to you and your family I send my love support and my..."
    - Karen Glasgow
  • "We're sorry to hear of your loss, our prayers and thoughts..."
    - Charles Schreiber
  • "So sorry to hear about Eds passing. I remember how happy..."
    - Janet Johnson/McDonald
  • "Our prayers are with you Becki, at this time! Both of us..."
    - Bill & Karen Gillespie
Service Information
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN
46311
(219)-322-7300
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Zion United Church of Christ
14804 W. 113th Ave
Dyer, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Edward Charles Bremer

CRETE, IL - Edward Charles Bremer, age 86, of Crete, IL, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet Bremer, nee Hoeksema. Devoted father of Becki (James) Klebs, Michael (Barb) Bremer; step-father of Craig (Joy) Miller, Curt (Myra) Miller and Chad (Amy) Miller. Proud grandfather of Kristin Trzoski, Amanda (Jon) Mossman, Cassandra Klebs, Michael Bremer, Ryan (Ammy) Hoffman, Kevin, Kyle and Kara Randall; great-grandfather of Ava and Vivian Lukas, April and Hunter Mossman, and Makaela Wagner. Also survived by 13 step-grandchildren, 13 step great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces. Dear brother of Edith (Jack) Cole and LeeAnn Kimmel. Preceded in death by his parents Edward and Vera Bremer; sister Jean Dewes; granddaughter Saundra Bremer; step-grandson Tom Seaton; and former wife Margene Bremer.

Visitation Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN, with Rev. Jim Hollendoner officiating. Funeral service Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Zion United Church of Christ 14804 W. 113th Ave. Dyer, IN. Interment Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery – Dyer, IN. Memorial contributions may be given to Zion UCC Stained Glass Window Project.

Mr. Bremer was a United States Air Force Veteran. Ed owned a State Farm Agency for 42 years in Lansing, IL. He loved playing golf, traveling, watching the Cubs, and serving on committees at his beloved church and townhome assn. where he lived. He will be missed greatly by all. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com


logo
Published in The Times on May 7, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Dyer, IN   219 322-7300
funeral home direction icon