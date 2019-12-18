Edward G. Pollak

CROWN POINT, IN - Edward G. Pollak, of Crown Point, passed away December 17, 2019 at the age of 86. He was born May 21, 1933 to Thomas and Helen Pollak, who have preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by his brother: Tom Pollak; sister-in-law: Helen Pollak; and his beloved wife, JoAnn (nee Mackanos) Pollak.

Ed is survived by his daughter: Renee (nee Pollak) Kimberling of Wheatfield, IN, and son: George T. Pollak of Merrillville. He is also survived by dear grandchildren: Kelly (nee Kimberling) Poole of Weston, IN, and Ronald M. Kimberling of Wheatfield, IN; as well as seven treasured great-grandchildren.

Per Ed's wishes, funeral services will not be held. RENDINA FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.