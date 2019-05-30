Edward J. Malewicki (Cocoa)

CHICAGO, IL - Edward J. Malewicki (Cocoa), age 80, of Chicago (Hegewisch) passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, May 25, 2019, surrounded by family, after a brief but painful illness. Loving husband to Carolyn (nee Biscan), his beloved wife of nearly 58 years, loving father to Karen (Tom) Gross and Leslie (Chris) Homer, and devoted grandfather to Eddie (Kelsey) Gross, Nathan Gross, Scott Framke, Kacie Florek, Logan Florek, Abby Homer, Andy Homer, his four fur-grandchildren and loving brother to Barbara Haagenson. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Helen, and siblings: Lorraine, Theresa, MaryLou, Louis and Ronald.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Columba Catholic Church (3340 E. 134th St. Chicago/Hegewisch), with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Private interment will be held at a later date. Ed requested, in lieu of flowers, any donations be made in his name to the Hospice of the Calumet Area (http://www.hospicecalumet.org), who so lovingly cared for him and helped relieve him of his pain. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Chapel, Chicago. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com