Edward J. Oberman

ST. JOHN, IN - Edward J. Oberman, late of St John, IN., passed away on December 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Donna. Loving father of Michael (Stephanie) Oberman, Lee (Thomas) Webster, Steve (Cheryl) Coccaro, late Russell (Rita) Oberman, Paul (Kris) Coccaro, Karen Oberman Coyle, late Donald Oberman, Nick (Diane) Coccaro, Scott (Dawn) Coccaro, Barb Oberman (John) Hoy, Douglas Oberman. Fond grandfather of 15, great grandfather of seven. Preceded in death by four brothers and six sisters. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Ed was a retired printer of R.R. Donnelly after 46 years of service. Ed was a Boy Scout Leader for 25 years, Member of St John The Evangelist Choir and Chairman of 99th Street Guys Group.

Memorial Visitation Saturday January 4, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. John The Evangelist Day Chapel (11301 W. 93rd Ave,; St. John,IN 46373). In Lieu of Flowers Donations in Ed's Memory can be made to is preferred. www.elmwoodchapel.com (773)768-8800