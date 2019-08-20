Edward J. Salata

DYER, IN/FORMERLY OF CALUMET CITY, IL - Edward J. Salata, "Snoz" age 91 of Dyer, IN formerly of Calumet City, IL passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

Edward was born on May 13, 1928 in Chicago IL. He was preceded in death by his wife Katarina "Kay" Nahirney of 64 years; his parents John and Helen Salata and his brother Rich Salata. He is survived by his two sons, Eddy (Kitty) Salata of Munster and son Rod Salata of Dyer; two granddaughters Alana (Mack) Guerin of Munster and Alyssa Salata of Munster.

Friends may visit with Edward's family on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady Of Knock Church, 501 163rd Street, Calumet City, IL with Luis Valerio officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 9:00 AM until time of Mass at the church. Edward will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Edward was born and raised on the East Side of Chicago. He graduated from Gallistel grammer school and Bowen High School in Chicago, IL in 1947. During his high school years he was a lifeguard at Cal Park in Chicago where he met the love of his life and high school sweetheart Mary Katarina Nahirney He participated in baseball, wrestling, track, swimming and excelled in football where he was given the name "dazzle legs" for the ability to out maneuver his opponents. He went on to serve his country in the United States Marines. He was stationed in San Diego, CA. During his stay he played for the Quantico Marines football team of 1953. He was one of four members of the runner-up for the All-Service title as a halfback for the past two years leading Quantico to 10 wins in 13 games. He had the honor to play in the Poinsettia Bowl where he played the understudy role to teammate John Petitbon. For his performance in football he was given a full scholarship to Northwestern University. He decided to continue his military obligations and went on to be stationed at Quantico, Virginia where he performed life guard duties for the FBI Academy. Before his employment years he was asked to play for the Amicus Semi-pro football team in Whiting IN, which he did. After years in service he moved to and settled in Calumet City. He was employed by Sinclair Oil Refinery in Whiting, IN as an electrician. Later it changed its name to ECI. He was offered a position at Amoco Oil Refinery where he retired in 1990.

Being a master handyman he along with his wife decided to build an addition on to their already existing home. Doing most of the construction himself and raising two little boys at the same time. Not only did he enjoy fixing up his property he found time to play golf with his buddies. He also found time to be a member at the Lansing Sportsmans Club for many years where he earned the title "Club Champion" as a golfer. As a surprise birthday present to his wife one summer he entered her in a golf tournament on the East Coast. His wife's efforts paid off and she won first place in her division in the 1987 Dupont World handicap championship in Myrtle Beach South Carolina. He also found time to manage his sons little league baseball team. Involved as a parishioner at Our Lady of Knock Church in Calumet City for most of his life and helping out as a lector for the masses.

He was truly a very humble, dedicated husband, father and grandpa. He enjoyed his surroundings and helping family and friends in need. Loved his home and the simple life he was given. www.schroederlauer.com