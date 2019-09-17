Edward J. "Ed" Savage (1918 - 2019)
Edward "Ed" J. Savage

DONALDSON, IN -

Edward "Ed" J. Savage, 101, passed away at 10:50 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Catherine Kasper Life Center, Donaldson.

Born in Danville, IL on April 18, 1918, Ed was the son of Tony and Esther (Zumar) Savage. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in East Chicago, IN.

Ed served for our country in the U.S. Army during WWII until his Honorable Discharge on October 30, 1945.

In East Chicago, IN on October 28, 1944, Ed married Helen Saprony. Helen would preceded him in death on October 10, 2014, just two weeks away from their 70th Anniversary.

He was a former member of St. Mary's Church in East Chicago, St. Paul's Church in Valparaiso and most recently attended Ancilla Domini in Donaldson since 2011.

Ed is survived by his children, Margaret M. "Peggy" (John) O'Rourke of Pittsburgh, PA and Joseph C. Savage of Alamogordo, NM, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Private family burial will be at St. Paul's Cemetery, Valparaiso.

Notes of condolence may be sent to the family through the web-site: www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in The Times on Sept. 17, 2019
