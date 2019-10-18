Edward J. Tancos

EAST SIDE - Edward J. Tancos, age 96, lifelong resident of the East Side, passed away October 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Julie Ann (nee Riebe). Loving father of Edwardine "Edie" Rauner, Cathy (Bill) Murphy and Mary Jane (Joe) Hooker. Devoted grandfather of nine. Cherished great grandfather of eight. Dear brother-in-law of Marge Osborne and Gerry Riebe. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews and also survived by his canine buddy Wrigley. Edward was preceded in death by four brothers: John, Andrew, Steve and Mike and four sisters: Mary, Cal, Anna and Agnes. Edward was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII, a retired supervisor for Amoco Oil Refinery, a longtime parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Church and a member of American Legion Post 369.

A Memorial Visitation will be held Sunday 2:00-7:00 p.m. at ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago. Funeral Services Monday, October 21, 2019 DIRECTLY AT St. Nicholas Byzantine Parish, 8103 Columbia Ave., Munster where friends may visit the family from 9:30 a.m. until time of Memorial Liturgy at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Carmelite Home for Children, 4840 Grasselli Ave., East Chicago, IN 46312 in Edward's name would be appreciated.

