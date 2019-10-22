Edward Joseph Bieganik

Guest Book
  • "We will Miss You. Our Prayers Are For You"
    - Henry & Nila Kaptur
  • "a beloved friend outstanding Chamber of Commerce life time..."
Service Information
Castle Hill Funeral Home
248 - 155th Place
Calumet City, IL
60409
(708)-862-4480
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Knock Catholic Church
16301 Hirsch Avenue
Calumet City, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Knock Catholic Church
16301 Hirsch Avenue
Calumet City, IL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Edward Joseph Bieganik

CALUMET CITY, IL - Edward Joseph Bieganik, of Calumet City, Illinois passed away on his 88th birthday, October 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife, MaryAnn (nee Bell); daughters: Sharon Restaino and twins: Karol Masch and Kathy Linden; son Alan.

Funeral Services will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019 directly at Our Lady of Knock Catholic Church: 16301 Hirsch Avenue, Calumet City, IL 60409 with a visitation at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. when a Mass of Christian Burial will be officiated. Interment Services with Military Honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Ed honorably served in the United States Army. He enjoyed antique cars and gardening, especially his beefsteak tomatoes. For service information please call (708)862-4480 or for online guestbook visit

www.castlehillfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on Oct. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.