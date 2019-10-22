Edward Joseph Bieganik

CALUMET CITY, IL - Edward Joseph Bieganik, of Calumet City, Illinois passed away on his 88th birthday, October 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife, MaryAnn (nee Bell); daughters: Sharon Restaino and twins: Karol Masch and Kathy Linden; son Alan.

Funeral Services will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019 directly at Our Lady of Knock Catholic Church: 16301 Hirsch Avenue, Calumet City, IL 60409 with a visitation at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. when a Mass of Christian Burial will be officiated. Interment Services with Military Honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Ed honorably served in the United States Army. He enjoyed antique cars and gardening, especially his beefsteak tomatoes. For service information please call (708)862-4480 or for online guestbook visit

www.castlehillfuneralhome.com