Edward Joseph Kowalski, Sr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Edward Joseph Kowalski, Sr., age 96 of East Chicago, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and after enjoying one last chocolate milkshake.

Ed is preceded in death by his beloved first wife, Rosemary (Kulasak) Kowalski, and their son, Eddie Kowalski, and is survived by his daughters, Cynthia (Brad) Piniak and Rebecca (Marty) Semrau and daughter-in-law Marcell Kowalski. He leaves behind eight grandchildren: Greg (Wendy) Piniak, Amy (Matt) Fulk, Eddie (Kelli) Kowalski, Tim Piniak, Jeremy (Lila) Piniak, Marty (J.T.) Semrau, Justin (Rachel) Kowalski, and Betsy (Eric) Miller; and nine great-grandchildren (with one more due in August). Ed is also preceded in death by his cherished second wife, Winifred (Mathson) Kowalski, and his stepdaughter, Kathy Bolger, and survived by his stepchildren, Nancy (Rick, deceased) Brooker, Linda (Marc) Cram, and Richard Mathson; five step-grandchildren, Brian (Jennifer) Cram, David (Lisa) Cram, Michelle (Mike) Weis, Craig (Angie) Brooker, and Ian Bolger; and eight step-great-grandchildren.

Born in 1924 to the late John and Josephine (Wadas) Kowalski, Ed graduated from Catholic Central High School and served in the United States Navy. He trained at Naval Station Great Lakes overlooking Lake Michigan and was stationed at Kanoehe Bay, Hawaii, as an aircraft mechanic during World War II. Years later, he was a founding member of American Legion Post 369 in East Chicago.

After the war, Ed was an East Chicago firefighter for more than 20 years and also worked at Broadway Tobacco and Clapman Heating. After retiring from the fire department, he worked for more than a decade as a security guard at St. Catherine's Hospital.

Ed worked hard to provide for his family, but also knew how to have fun. Ed regularly bowled in mixed and men's leagues and recreationally, once scoring close to a perfect game at 299. A Blackhawks fan for as long as he could remember, Ed greatly preferred the old Chicago Stadium to the United Center, and would often loudly "encourage" his team as he watched the games on TV. He also enjoyed music, golf and traveling.

Aside from Hostess bakery products, Ed's favorite thing was spending time with family. During holiday celebrations, he took the carving knife to baked hams like no one else. His tall stature made him a formidable presence in backyard volleyball games, while his "stretchy eyeballs" helped him excel at cards. In his later years, he rested those eyeballs frequently, becoming an avid napper when he wasn't busy watching the Game Show Network. Ed was a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa and great grandfather who is truly missed.

