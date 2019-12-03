Edward Kuczynski

Obituary
Edward Kuczynski

DYER, IN - Edward Kuczynski of Dyer passed away November 21, 2019.

Survived by sister Bernice (Thomas) Baranowski. Uncle to Michael (Julie) Baranowski, Nancy (Thomas) Ruby and John (Ruth) Baranowski. Great uncle to Matthew, Jacob and Rachel Baranowski. Life long friend of John Green. 1961 Graduate of TF North High School. Retired from LTV Steel. Proud member of the Cedar Lake Eagles where he enjoyed their annual picnic and watching Bears' games.

Memorial Service Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, Dyer, IN.
Published in The Times on Dec. 3, 2019
