Edward L. Hansen

VALPARAISO, IN - Edward L. Hansen, age 83, of Valparaiso, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Edward is survived by his wife of 64 years: Mary Ann Hansen; six children: Joni (Wayne) King, Janet (Steve) Schutz, June (Mike) Koeske, Jackie (Bill) Pogue, Edward J. (Teresa) Hansen and Dan Hansen; fourteen grandchildren; seventeen great- grandchildren; and sister: Deloris (Stanley) Cieszkiewicz. He was preceded in death by two brothers: Russel and John Hansen.

Mr. Hansen was a life-long member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church in Merrillville, IN where he was a faithful volunteer at their Friday's pierogi and fish fry crew. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the owner of the Dairy Queen located at Taft and 73rd in Merrillville. His greatest accomplishment was the love his family shows to one another.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 12:00 Noon to 4:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, 557 W. 57th Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 at 10:00 AM with Fr. Michael Bucko officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to: The Alzheimer's Foundation.

