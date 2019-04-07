Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward M. Sperka.

Edward M. Sperka

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Edward M. Sperka, age 79 of Merrillville, passed away April 5, 2019. He graduated from Tolleston High School, Class of 57, and served for the U.S. Navy. Ed was a milkman for Dixie Dairy and retired as a state rep for Heineken U.S.A. He also served as a board member for MCD and was a precinct committeeman for over 30 years. Ed was also a proud lifetime member of the Slovak Club and an avid Packer fan! He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Ed will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his brother, George.

Ed is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Pat; daughters, Sandra (Richard) Cruz, Vicki Sperka, Stephanie (Joe) Cooper; grandchildren, Cameron, Joseph, Christian, and Sophia Cooper; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Inurnment at Calumet Park Cemetery on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, beginning with procession from BURNS FUNERAL HOME at 12:00 p.m. www.burnsfuneral.com