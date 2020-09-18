1/1
Edward Manfred Pawlowski
Edward Manfred Pawlowski

HIGHLAND, IN -

Edward Manfred Pawlowski of Highland, left this earth on the morning of September 16, 2020.

He's survived by his wife Barbara, sons Edward (Mary Beth) of Crown Point, IN, Joseph (Traci) of Carlsbad CA, Michael (Beth) of Chicago IL, grandkids Nicholas, Neal, and Emma, great-grandkids Elsie and Evelyn, brother Stanley, sister Irene, and numerous nephews, nieces, and in-laws whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his grandson Christopher, his brother Bob, sister Sally, and his twin sons James and John.

He was a loyal parishioner and usher at OLG, a long time member of Knights of Columbus, and a member of Chicago Graphic Arts Local 458M. He was loved by many, a friend to all, and never met a stranger he wouldn't stop to help. Visitation is Friday, Sept 18, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Hillside Funeral Home in Highland, IN. Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Our Lady of Grace in Highland, followed by burial at Chapel Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please donate to The Alzheimer's Association or NWI Food Bank.



Published in The Times on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Grace
Funeral services provided by
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
(219) 838-0800
September 17, 2020
