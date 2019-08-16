Edward Muskoski

MUNSTER, IN - Edward Muskoski, 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his home in Munster. He was born on May 23, 1925, in East Chicago, IN. Edward is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Mary Ann (nee Roberts). He was preceded in death by his mother, Tillie (Miazga) Muskoski and his brother-in-law, Donald Palla Sr.

During World War II, Edward served in the U.S. Navy and was chosen to be part of the Naval Construction Force as a Seabee (C.B. - Construction Battalion). He was stationed on an island in the Phillipines to build an airfield and barracks from marshlands.

After the war, Edward found work in the engineering field and started working as a draftsman at GATX in Chicago for many years until retiring in 1988 He was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 981 and served for a time as Exalted Ruler in East Chicago.

Edward was a loving son and nephew to his mother Tilley and Aunt May and Uncle Joe. He enjoyed being part of any and all family events including holidays, birthdays, weddings, christenings, communions, graduations, sports and theatre Edward also enjoyed great lakes and Canadian fishing expeditions, with Lake Erie being one of his annual trips every spring. Edward traveled extensively in Europe, the Carribean, and Pacific Rim. More local expeditions included shopping for shoes at Chernins, fine Chicago clothiers, as well as frequent stops at Phil Smidt and Hot Dog Johns. Edward had special place in his heart for a Gibson martini, loaded with Tipsy Onions and Blue Cheese stuffed olivesEdward is survived by his wife Mary Ann, who nursed him and cared for him for a decade; sister-in-law Jeanette Palla, nieces Kathy Palla and Karen (Joe) Kovach; nephews Mark Palla, Don (Kathy) Palla and Joe Palla; great nephews Joe (Wendy) Kovach, Ben (Bess) Palla, Matt (Colleen) Palla; great nieces Katie Palla and Erica Kovach; great-great niece Christina Kovach.

Mary Ann is grateful for the support of his caregivers Dianne Alcabasa and Janine Bork as well as neighbor Flora Pera, who treated him with dignity and compassion.

Per Edward's wishes, there will be no funeral. A private family celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Cremation will be handled by SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME of SCHERERVILLE. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com