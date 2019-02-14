Edward R. Magdaz

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "You were so loved Big Ed. I will miss you and your booming..."

Edward R. Magdaz

CALUMET CITY, IL - Edward R. Magdaz, born September 4, 1945, went to his final resting place on February 11, 2019. Preceded in death were his parents, Edward and Ann Magdaz, and his sister Judith Barelli. An Army Vietnam Veteran, he worked for Calumet City Public Works until his retirement. His family includes five sisters and several nieces and nephews.

Church services are on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at ST. ANDREW THE APOSTLE CHURCH in Calumet City at 12:00 p.m. followed by a private burial.

Please forward any donations in his memory to Vietnam Disabled Veterans or .

For service information (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.
Funeral Home
Castle Hill Funeral Home
248-155th Place
Calumet City, IL 60409
708-862-4480
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Times on Feb. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.