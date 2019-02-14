Edward R. Magdaz

CALUMET CITY, IL - Edward R. Magdaz, born September 4, 1945, went to his final resting place on February 11, 2019. Preceded in death were his parents, Edward and Ann Magdaz, and his sister Judith Barelli. An Army Vietnam Veteran, he worked for Calumet City Public Works until his retirement. His family includes five sisters and several nieces and nephews.

Church services are on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at ST. ANDREW THE APOSTLE CHURCH in Calumet City at 12:00 p.m. followed by a private burial.

Please forward any donations in his memory to Vietnam Disabled Veterans or .

For service information (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.