Edward "Johnathan" Rodriguez Casillas

BLOOMINGTON, IN - Edward "Johnathan" Rodriguez Casillas, age 25 of Bloomington, IN passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. He was born September 16, 1993 in Munster, IN. Johnathan loved music, skateboarding and the Chicago Cubs. Johnathan's contagious smile was as beautiful as any others and will be missed by so many. He is survived by his loving father, Edward "Eddie" (Diana) Rodriguez; his two young children, Zander and Nyjah; loving abuela, Carmen Rodriguez; numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Preceded in death by his abuelo, Candido Rodriguez.

Please join the family at a Funeral Mass to celebrate Johnathan's life on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. James the Less Church, 9640 Kennedy Avenue, Highland, IN with Rev. Gregory Bim-Merle officiating.

To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.