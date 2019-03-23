Edward Ronald Kutnik

WHITING IN – Edward Kutnik (97) was born on June 5, 1921 in Cleveland, OH. He passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Barbara Kutnik and stepfather of Michael (Kim) Mandas, Gayle (Michael Becich) Mandas, and Patrick (Sheryl) Mandas; grandfather of Erik and Paige Mandas; and cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Andrew Kutnik, and his wife Barbara. Ed was a decorated World War II combat veteran who served in Europe from 1943-1945. He was in the 346th Infantry in the 87th Division, part of General George S. Patton's Third U.S. Army. Ed took part in three major battles, including the Battle of the Bulge and the liberation of the Buchenwald concentration camp. After the war, Kutnik returned to the States and earned a BA in business from Ohio State University on the GI Bill. He was a long term employee at Valley Mould and Iron in Chicago, IL where he retired.

Ed will be sadly missed by all who knew him, worked with him, and fought with him. On May 4, 2019 a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with a burial immediately to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to American Bird Conservancy, P.O. Box 249, The Plains, VA 20198. For information, call 219-980-1141 or visit www.calumetparkcemetery.com