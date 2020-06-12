Edward Vincent Moll

HEGEWISCH, IL - Edward Vincent Moll, 89 years old, formerly of Hegewisch, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Jane M. Moll (nee Czerwinski) and father of Margaret (Andy) Anderson, Janine (Mark) Krueger, Elaine (Steve) Emge and Sandra Moll. He was the Dzia Dzia of Jacqueline Sullivan, Gabrielle Emge, Joshua Emge, Anthony Emge, Janelle Krueger, Alexandra Krueger, Marissa Krueger, Bert Anderson and Vincent Anderson. He was also a great grandfather, "Gramps" to Jacob, Emma and Matthew Sullivan. He was preceded in death by parents, Stanley and Anna Moll (nee Michniak) and siblings: Stella (Wally) Waniski, Mary (Bruno) Chwastecki, Florence (Stanley) Marcisz and Henry (Mary Ann) Moll.

Edward was a proud Veteran who served in the Navy for four years during the Korean War. He retired from Ford Motor Company as an Industrial Engineer after 31 years of service. He was active in the church. Private Services will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL. 60633. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com