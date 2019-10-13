Edward W. Mioduski

CROWN POINT, IN - Edward W. Mioduski, 87, formerly of Crown Point (LOFS), passed away quietly in his home with his wife and family by his side. Born in New Chicago, IN, to Walter and Helen (Bobinski) Mioduski, Ed was a 1950 Hobart High School graduate. He married his high school sweetheart, Beverly Sue Chaney, in 1953 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-57. He returned to New Chicago to his position at U. S. Steel, where he worked for 35 years. In retirement, he generously volunteered his time at the Porter County Air Museum and Porter Lakes School, where the children fondly knew him as, "Mr. Ed." He was an avid golfer and bowler, and took great pride in his family and home. Neighbors fondly referred to him as a "legend" because of the pride he took in his yard. The dream home they built in LOFS provided both family and friends with warm and generous hospitality.

He left many lasting memories with his wife Beverly Sue; his children: Dennis (Jean) Mioduski of Schertz, TX, and Cheryl Mioduski (Nancy Smith) of Indianapolis; eight grandchildren: Elizabeth (Waylan) Caraway; Ken (Erin) Mioduski; John Mioduski; Andrew (Lauren) Wilson; Ashley (James) Carlisto; Tom (Yukiko) Wilson; Margaret Wilson; and Brandon Mioduski. He was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren. He is survived by one brother, Ted (Mary Ann) Mioduski. Ed was preceded in death by his son, Ken (Kathy) Mioduski; his brother and sister-in-law, Fred (Jayne) Mioduski; and sister, Carole Pitlow.

Visitation will be at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, IN on Tuesday, October 15 from 2:00-8:00 PM with a prayer service at 4:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin with 9:30 AM prayers at the funeral home Wednesday and process to Assumption B.V.M. Church at 10:00 AM in New Chicago, where Ed attended school, was married, and served as altar boy until he left for the service in 1953. Rev. Lourdu Pasala will celebrate the Mass. Online condolences may be submitted at

