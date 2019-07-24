Edward W. Probus "Ed"

PORTAGE, IN - Edward W. Probus Edward "Ed" Probus, age 68, of Portage, formerly of Hammond, passed away June 28, 2019. He was a graduate of Hammond Gavit Senior High School; served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam conflict; electrician at ArcelorMittal.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Phillip and Helen Probus; two brothers: Robert and Phillip Probus. Ed is survived by his sisters: Judy (Gary) Tyrrell, Rita Logsdon and Nancy Koonce.

Visitation will be held on July 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m., at First Christian Church of Griffith, 202 West Pine Street, Griffith, IN 46319.