Edward William Murphy (1937 - 2020)
MUNSTER, IN - Edward William Murphy, born into life, October 25, 1937, son of Edward and Laura Murphy, was born into eternal life, April 1, 2020. His life was full. Ed was an Air Force veteran. He retired after 25 years as a C.P.A. Ed was preceded in death by his infant daughter Amy Amanda; ex-wife Janet Murphy.

He is survived by his children Susan (Rod) Stanton and James (Heather) Murphy; grandchildren Katie and Ricky Stanton and Taryn Murphy; sister Laura Smith; many nieces and nephews.

Published in The Times on Apr. 5, 2020


Published in The Times on Apr. 5, 2020
