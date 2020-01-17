Edwin Cowgill

CROWN POINT, IN - Edwin Cowgill, age 82 of Crown Point, passed away January 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy; father Edwin; brother Eugene. He was a carpenter, loved building and flying model airplanes, stock car racing and '57 Chevys.

Edwin is survived by is wife Carol; sons Edwin (Teresa), Richard (Gina), Robert (Theresa); daughters Cindy (Ed) Broukal, Donna Rogers; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; siblings Jerome, Maryann Cowgill; mother-in-law Rita Crull.

Visitation Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral at 3:30 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com