Edwin F. "Trim" Jurecki
Edwin F. Jurecki "Trim"

LANSING, IL - Edwin F. Jurecki "Trim" 90 of Lansing, IL (formerly of Calumet City, IL) has joined his loving wife Barbara Jurecki on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Married 62 years and raised six children: Judy (Bruce) Webster, Jim Jurecki, Susan Gerstner, Christina White and Jerry Jurecki. Always known as "Papa" to 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Survived by two sisters: Lee Tatum and Jackie Boston. Edwin is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Blaszak) Jurecki; son, Michael E. Jurecki; son-in-law, Thomas Gerstner, parents Ignatius and Helen Jurecki, sisters: Vicky Kaszak and Anna Jurecki. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic situation, services will be private and held at a later date.

Edwin grew up in Calumet City and attended Thornton Fractional Township High School; class of 1948. Edwin was a very talented baseball player and after high school, he tried out for St Louis Browns minor league team. Even though he made the team, he had to decline his offer to attend spring training, because he was drafted for the Korean War. Edwin served in the United States Army from 1951-1953 as an auto mechanic for a station in Japan. Here, his athletic skills led him to football and upon his discharge, was offered scholarships to play for numerous universities across the United States, including Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Un. of Missouri, and Un. Of North Carolina. Again, he dismissed all offers to "work and help support his family." From this point on, he worked as a carpenter for the Carpenters Local Union #272 and recently celebrated the earning of his 70 year pin in November 2019. Additionally, he worked for Central Construction Company and Giltspur Expo Services until his retirement. He built many houses spanning from Frankfort, IL to Munster, IN. This is when Edwin received the nickname "Trim" for all the trim work he did on those houses.

Trim will always be known as a hard working and busy man. He could often be found cutting the grass in his yard, going to the Eisenhower Center of Lansing, IL, and mostly caring for the love of his life, his wife Barbara until her passing in October 2019. He was a long time member of the Calumet City American Legion Post #330 and an avid fan of the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears. Although he is remembered as the man who would be around forever, his memory and legacy will never fade. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with Edwin's care.

www.schroederlauer.com



Published in The Times on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL 60438
708-474-0024
