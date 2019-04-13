Edwin Leon Fleming (1969 - 2019)
  • "Ed, the world always takes notice of and will greatly miss..."
    - Mark A Arredondo
  • "May our Lord bring you and your family peace, comfort, and..."
    - Phocia Jackson
  • "My heart, my prayers, my condolences go out to Charlene...."
    - Mi Mi
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Hampton Carell
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family and friends"
    - Jeanette Elliott

Edwin Leon Fleming

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Edwin Leon Fleming 49 was born May 5, 1969 to Charlene Lindsay and Roscoe Fleming. He was raised in East Chicago, IN where he attended East Chicago Central High School. Edwin worked for Arcelor Mittal East Chicago for 17 years. He spent countless hours as a prompt and reliable employee. He was preceded in death by his step father, Johnny Lee Alford and his sister, Kimberly Fleming. Edwin was a devoted husband to Azalea whom he met while both served in the U.S. Army at Ft. Hood Texas. He was the most loving father to Edwin Jr. and Jada Fleming.

He leaves to cherish his memories, mother, Charlene Lindsay Alford; father, Roscoe Fleming; granddaughter, Kaidyn Fleming; brother, Johhnny Alford, Jr. (Jenny); sisters, Jennifer Fleming, Martina (Eric) English, Reginia Fleming and Roslyn Ishmon and a host of nieces, nephews' other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a family hour 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at SMITH, BIZZELL & WARNER FUNERAL HOME, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN 46408. Funeral services Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark AME. Zion Church, 4200 Alder Street, East Chicago, IN. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Times on Apr. 13, 2019
